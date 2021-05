It was exciting to have in-person graduation for more than 280 College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences students on May 7, in Barker-Lane Stadium. Family and friends of one of the largest groups of students in the history of CPHS gathered in the bleachers while the soon-to-be graduates took their seats on the field. The event was broadcast via livestream for loved ones who could not attend and can the recording can be watched using the same link.