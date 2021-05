Spoilers are ahead. Though Cruel Summer set up a brutal conflict between two teenage girls, Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) and Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), as we move into the second half of the season the show is beginning to reflect on the real villain of the series, Martin Harris (Blake Lee). From the outset we've known that the new assistant principal was to blame for the kidnapping of Kate, but it's only in "As the Carny Gods Intended" that we get confirmation of what many viewers already suspected. Harris actively groomed (built an emotional connection with the intent to manipulate) Kate before he kidnapped her and kept her prisoner for months in the basement of his new home.