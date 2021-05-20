‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Announced with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy Returning!

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleIt has been almost 28 years since we were first introduced to the wicked Sanderson Sisters in the 1993 live-action Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus, which became everyone’s go to family Halloween movie since then. Now, Disney has just announced Hocus Pocus 2 is coming to Disney+ in 2022 — most likely for Halloween season… and Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are reprising their roles from the original!!!

