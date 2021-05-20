‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Announced with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy Returning!
It has been almost 28 years since we were first introduced to the wicked Sanderson Sisters in the 1993 live-action Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus, which became everyone’s go to family Halloween movie since then. Now, Disney has just announced Hocus Pocus 2 is coming to Disney+ in 2022 — most likely for Halloween season… and Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are reprising their roles from the original!!!thenerdsofcolor.org