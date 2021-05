Certificates are vital to maintaining trust and providing encryption to internal or external facing infrastructure and applications. AWS Certificate Manager (ACM) provides certificate services to any workload that requires them. Although ACM provides managed renewals that automatically renew certificates in most cases, there are exceptions, such as imported certs, where an automatic renewal isn’t possible. This post provides you with two options for monitoring certificate expirations by using events and metrics that are published into Amazon CloudWatch by ACM. This data is used to produce notifications through Amazon Simple Notification Service (Amazon SNS) as well as to log and report the findings into AWS Security Hub.