CITY OF PASADENA RECOGNIZES NATIONAL PUBLIC WORKS WEEK

AND ARBOR DAY

PASADENA, Calif.– National Public Works Week takes place May 16-22, 2021, and highlights public works infrastructure, facilities and services that are vital to the health, safety and well-being of the people of Pasadena. The planning, development and maintenance of public works systems and services such as sewers and storm drains, streets and sidewalks, traffic signals, public buildings, parks, and trash collection and recycling are essential to meeting the needs of our residents, and could not be provided without the dedicated efforts of our public works team members.

Arbor Day, which is celebrated on May 27, encourages the planting of trees in urban and wildland areas to protect, renew and manage local trees and forests, and promote a healthy ecosystem. For the 31st consecutive year, the National Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Pasadena as a Tree City USA designee and has awarded the City a Growth Award for excellence in promoting urban forestry programs. The City of Pasadena is committed to trees as a defining feature of the city. On May 27, 11 trees will be planted around City Hall and the Civic Center area. And, through a longstanding partnership with Pasadena Beautiful Foundation, the City will also plant a large specimen oak tree at Defenders Park, 450 W. Colorado Blvd. ¬Due to COVID-19 regulations, there will be no public participation.

