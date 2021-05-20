newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

CITY OF PASADENA RECOGNIZES NATIONAL PUBLIC WORKS WEEK AND ARBOR DAY

Posted by 
Pasadena, California
Pasadena, California
 1 day ago

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 20, 2021

NEWS MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Derderian, Pasadena Public Information Officer, City Manager’s Office

(626) 744-4755, lderderian@cityofpasadena.net

CITY OF PASADENA RECOGNIZES NATIONAL PUBLIC WORKS WEEK

AND ARBOR DAY

PASADENA, Calif.– National Public Works Week takes place May 16-22, 2021, and highlights public works infrastructure, facilities and services that are vital to the health, safety and well-being of the people of Pasadena. The planning, development and maintenance of public works systems and services such as sewers and storm drains, streets and sidewalks, traffic signals, public buildings, parks, and trash collection and recycling are essential to meeting the needs of our residents, and could not be provided without the dedicated efforts of our public works team members.

Arbor Day, which is celebrated on May 27, encourages the planting of trees in urban and wildland areas to protect, renew and manage local trees and forests, and promote a healthy ecosystem. For the 31st consecutive year, the National Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Pasadena as a Tree City USA designee and has awarded the City a Growth Award for excellence in promoting urban forestry programs. The City of Pasadena is committed to trees as a defining feature of the city. On May 27, 11 trees will be planted around City Hall and the Civic Center area. And, through a longstanding partnership with Pasadena Beautiful Foundation, the City will also plant a large specimen oak tree at Defenders Park, 450 W. Colorado Blvd. ¬Due to COVID-19 regulations, there will be no public participation.

Stay connected to the City of Pasadena! Visit us online at www.cityofpasadena.net; follow us on Twitter at @PasadenaGov, and Instagram and Facebook at @CityOfPasadena; or call the Citizen Service Center, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (626) 744-7311.

Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California

4
Followers
86
Post
208
Views
ABOUT

Pasadena is a city in Los Angeles County, California, United States, 11 miles (18 km) northeast of Downtown Los Angeles. It is the most populous city and the primary cultural center of the San Gabriel Valley. With its substantial downtown area, observers consider it as either a suburb of nearby Los Angeles, or as a significant urban center in its own right.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Sewers#National Parks#City Parks#Public Parks#Colorado City#City Manager#The City A Growth Award#Cityofpasadena#City Manager S Office#W Colorado Blvd#City Hall#Public Buildings#Civic Center#Urban Forestry Programs#Trash Collection#Team Members#Trees#Feature#Covid 19 Regulations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Recycling
News Break
Instagram
Related
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Final Climate Plan Annual Report for Pasadena to be Unveiled Today

The City Council will receive a report on the city’s Climate Action Plan on Monday. The Climate Action Plan is a long-term plan to reduce the City’s greenhouse (GHG) emissions and make them consistent with statewide targets established by Executive Order S-3-05, Assembly Bill 32, and Senate Bill 32. The...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

City Council Meeting Canceled Ahead of Rally

Monday’s City Council meeting has been canceled due to a planned rally at City Hall for Anthony McClain, a local resident who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in August. “Justice for Anthony McClain: A Rally Demanding Accountability,” is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in front of City Hall,...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Developer Withdraws Project Planned For 99 Cent Store Site

Efforts to build a mixed-use project at the site of a 99 Cent Only store on Los Robles Avenue have ended, Pasadena Now has learned. “On May 6, the applicant for the 99 Cent Store project formally withdrew the project,” said Planning Director David Reyes. “In meetings with the applicant,...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Hearing on Controversial Car Wash Could Be Put On Hold Indefinitely

Another hearing on a controversial car wash may not be conducted anytime soon. The matter is apparently being put off indefinitely, according to an item on Thursday’s Board of Appeal agenda,. “Staff is recommending to the Board of Zoning Appeals that Conditional Use Permit #6843, for property located at 2030...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

A Close Up Look at Police Plans to Improve Their Headquarters Building

The Pasadena Police Department wants to undertake a project which over three years would renovate its headquarters building at 207 Garfield Avenue, starting with improvements on the second floor that would include creating a more open floor plan, painting, and new flooring. The interior remodel to the majority of the...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Portantino to Honor Pasadena-Area Women as ‘Heroes of the Pandemic’

Five women from Pasadena, South Pasadena and Altadena — including Pasadena Public Health Director Dr. Ying-Ying Goh — are to be honored as ‘“Heroes of the Pandemic” by state Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-La Cañada Flintridge, at a ceremony later this month. The Women Heroes of the Pandemic Recognition Ceremony is...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Pasadena Rotary to Honor 5 Pasadena Unified Teachers with Awards, Grants

Five Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) teachers will be honored beginning at noon Wednesday, May 19, during the Rotary Club of Pasadena’s 31st annual Teachers of Excellence Award Ceremony. The educators — chosen from a field of 23 nominations from PUSD schools — were screened by a selection committee composed...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Marshall’s Academy for Creative Industries Spring Fest 2021 on Big Screen

Marshall Fundamentals Academy of Creative Industries, would like to invite you to its big screen Drive-In Spring Fest 2021 on Tuesday, May 25th, 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.!. The Spring Fest will be a drive-in & park event and only available to Marshall Fundamental Families. Hurry and reserve your space and come show your support these very talented Performing Arts students!
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week

The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 69 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. PCC Named Among Top 50 Community Colleges in U.S. Community News:. Business Top Story:. Public Safety:
Los Angeles County, CAmynewsla.com

LA County Transportation Infrastructure Projects Given Nearly $40 Million

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects, Caltrans announced Monday. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option to buy an additional 39. The Long Beach Transit/Electric...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Public Hearings Set to Open Today On City’s Operating Budget

The City Council on Monday is expected to open an ongoing series of public hearings on the city’s operating budget, which will continue until June 21, just prior to the start of fiscal year on July 1. The proposed operating budget — including city-affiliated agencies and the city’s Capital Improvement...
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Caltrans Announces $40 Million Investment In Los Angeles And Orange Counties

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects and more than $1 million toward improvements in Orange County, Caltrans announced Monday. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option...