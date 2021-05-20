Cason Lane Academy Earn Tennessee Designated STEM School Status

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the article(Murfreesboro, TN)- Cason Lane Academy, a Murfreesboro City School, was named a Tennessee Designated STEM School by the Tennessee Department of Education in partnership with the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network. Cason Lane Academy was one of only six elementary schools in the state to receive this designation in 2021. The Tennessee STEM School Designation denotes that a school meets the highest standards of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) instruction and is a model for schools across the state.

