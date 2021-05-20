Cason Lane Academy Earn Tennessee Designated STEM School Status

After last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19, Rutherford County will once again host Spring Fling in 2021. Spring Fling is The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA) unique spring sports championship event, where state championships are decided in seven different sports over a four-day period. Spring Fling will be held from Tuesday, May 25 through Friday, May 28, 2021. Track and field and baseball events which have normally been held on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University will be moved to new sites this year due to the university’s capacity limits at Hayes Stadium and Reese Smith Jr. Field.