Hop-on Successfully Launches an Alpha Version of our Decentralized Social Media Platform with Digital Rights Platform, Known as Digitalage(TM)

StepStone, one of the world’s leading online job marketplaces, is taking the next big step in transforming how people find jobs. StepStone has acquired the San Francisco based, multiple award-winning conversational AI (artificial intelligence) technology Mya. With the help of Mya’s conversational AI, StepStone will fundamentally change the way it engages with job seekers, nurtures those relationships, and matches them to right job opportunities. On top of just searching for jobs, StepStone will interact with its users conversationally through new channels to discover more about job seeker preferences, skills, and interests and increase the number and quality of matching job applications.