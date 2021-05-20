newsbreak-logo
Nason Yeager Gerson Harris & Fumero and Haile Shaw & Pfaffenberger Announce Merger

 1 day ago

The combined firm brings together two highly respected Palm Beach County law firms. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Full-service law firms Nason Yeager Gerson Harris & Fumero, with offices in Palm Beach Gardens and Boca Raton, and Haile Shaw & Pfaffenberger, with offices in North Palm Beach, Palm Beach and Wellington, today announced the merger of their respective firms effective June 1, 2021. This new partnership will build on both firms' long-standing principles of client service and personalized legal representation.

