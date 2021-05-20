newsbreak-logo
Julian Edelman: I’m a one-team guy, nothing else to prove

By Josh Alper
msn.com
 20 hours ago

It wasn’t long after wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the Patriots before people began wondering if he would stay retired and if he was angling for a way to join former teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Tampa. Gronkowski joked that there was a “69 percent”...

NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFLPosted by
Cars 108

Kevin Hart Says Tom Brady Won’t Be The GOAT Until He Wins In Detroit

Tom Brady and Kevin Hart were part of a star studded NFL Draft discussion when Hart challenged the GOAT. The group of NFL stars, analysts, and celebrities were on a joint Zoom call to discuss the NFL draft this weekend. Things started to get going when Brady mentioned the only reason that Kevin Hart was there was because The Rock was unavailable. Kevin laughed it off, but not before he issued the challenge to Tom Brady's GOAT status.
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski: I think Julian Edelman will return to NFL in a year or two if he heals up

Rob Gronkowski says he’s been in Julian Edelman’s shoes. When the tight end retired after the 2018 season, Gronkowski’s body was battered and it needed time to heal. He started hawking CBD products, did some television for FOX, and then decided to come back and win a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. On ESPN Radio’s “Greeny” show, Gronkowski wouldn’t close the door on Edelman returning in similar fashion.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady trying to troll Julian Edelman out of retirement to join Bucs

Tom Brady trolled former teammate Julian Edelman to come out of retirement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This offseason, the New England Patriots fanbase were dealt the shocking news that the team had terminated Julian Edelman’s contract. As it turns out, the transaction was made because Edelman was retiring from the NFL due to a knee injury. Even with Edelman saying that he was done, the rumors of him potentially rejoining quarterback Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still will not go away.
NFLnewsbrig.com

Former Patriots WR Julian Edelman responds to Tom Brady’s joke about Edelman joining Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have become a hotbed for former Patriots offensive players. After they signed Tom Brady to a contract during the 2020 offseason, another future Hall of Fame Patriot joined him when Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to compete for a Super Bowl title. Antonio Brown, who had a short-lived two-week stint with the Patriots in ’19, signed midway through the ’20 season at Brady’s behest and became a key contributor for the team’s title run.
NFLoutkick.com

Ex-Patriots WR Julian Edelman Denies He’s Coming Back To Play In Tampa

Last season it was Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski relocating to Tampa to play for the Buccaneers. The two were rewarded with a Super Bowl ring they will get later this summer. Now there’s a rumor that yet another New England Patriot might step away and possibly finish his career with longtime friend and quarterback Tom Brady.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFL Notes: Julian Edelman, D.K. Metcalf, Rams

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski still thinks free agent WR Julian Edelman could un-retire after his body heals up. “Jules was an unbelievable player and he literally gives it his all for his teammates,” Gronkowski told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg in a radio interview. “I just wish the best for Julian to heal up. Obviously in his little press conference thing, he said he was going to go until the tires fall off and he sure has. So I’m hoping he heals up. I want the best for him. I’ve been in that situation before. I believe, if Julian truly heals up whatever’s hurting on him, and he fully heals and feels good, I think he’ll be back. I don’t know see why he wouldn’t be back, eventually in the future. Maybe a year or two away. Let me tell you: He’s just a competitor. So I say if he heals up 100 percent and feels good, I think he’ll be back in the NFL.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Young Patriots WR Uses 2 Words To Describe Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman opted to hang up his jersey for good earlier this offseason, retiring from the NFL after 12 impressive years on the New England Patriots. Although he may be done with his days on the field, his impact on the organization he played for can’t be understated. Edelman not...
NFLBoston Globe

With Julian Edelman retired, Gunner Olszewski looks to expand role with Patriots

Gunner Olszewski has been fielding practice punts from Jake Bailey for the last two years, so it was only appropriate Olszewski received the news from his punter. Bailey was letting Olszewski know that he’d been named the NFL’s first-team All-Pro punt returner after averaging 17.3 yards on 20 returns. Bailey, too, earned the honors after averaging 48.7 yards per punt.
NFLsportstalkflorida.com

Lawrence versus Wilson and the 7 Most Interesting QB Battles this NFL Season

The NFL just released its long-awaited schedule and even if football is still over three months away, it already feels back!. With an extra game added, we’ve got even more football to watch including a dizzying amount of fun quarterback matchups including a Week 16 meeting between the top two quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft: Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Fox Teases Tom Brady Unscripted Series

An hour into its upfront presentation, Fox threw a hail mary. The network teased that it was working with Super Bowl champion Tom Brady on an unscripted series. Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment revealed that it was working with Brady but didn’t give any more details.