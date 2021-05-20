Arrowverse Recap: Villains Challenge Heroes in Unexpected Ways

Netflix has released the first official images from the upcoming animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation! In addition to the first photos from the show however, Mattel has released the first official photos from the Masterverse action figure line which will enable fans to bring these iconic characters to life at home. Characters that will be a part of the first wave include He-Man, Skeletor, Skelegod, Evil-Lyn, Moss Man, and Battle Cat. The figures will run $19.99 apiece, with the Oversized Skelegod clocking in at $29.99 and the Deluxe Battle Cat set at $39.99. Each of the figures have 30 points of articulation and comes with at least one accessory, like a weapon or swappable head! Check out the photos below!