Arrowverse Recap: Villains Challenge Heroes in Unexpected Ways

We're roughly a season-and-a-half into The CW's Batwoman, but the series has already introduced a surprising number of familiar names from DC Comics lore. In addition to the series' main cast of characters and villains of the week, a number of Batwoman episodes have directly name-dropped characters with major ties to Batman and Gotham City, thus confirming that those characters exist within the network's Arrowverse of shows. The series' most recent episode, "I'll Give You a Clue", was no exception, showcasing the live-action debuts of both Cluemaster (Rick Miller) and Stephanie Brown (Morgan Kohan). If that wasn't enough, the episode also brought the first in-canon mention of a famous Batman supporting character — Poison Ivy. Spoilers for this week's episode of Batwoman, "I'll Give You a Clue", below! Only look if you want to know!