newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Arrowverse Recap: Villains Challenge Heroes in Unexpected Ways

By Andrew Tejada
Tor.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW’s robust lineup of DC Comics-based shows—oft dubbed the Arrowverse—can be a lot to keep up with. Join us weekly as Andrew Tejada keeps you current on all that goes on in their corner of TV Land!. Batwoman tries to stop a zombie apocalypse, the Legends sing to save...

www.tor.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrowverse#Football#Heroes#Fun Things#Zombie Apocalypse#Dc Comics#The Cw#Gcpd#Crow#Black Masks#Morgan Edge#Detective Shakur#Facebook#Zombies#Dc Comics#Captain Luthor Marcus#Batwoman S02e14#Love#Emotional Beats#Alexa A K A Fuerza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Cisco
Related
ComicsComicBook

Mattel Reveals Masters of the Universe: Revelation Action Figures

Netflix has released the first official images from the upcoming animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation! In addition to the first photos from the show however, Mattel has released the first official photos from the Masterverse action figure line which will enable fans to bring these iconic characters to life at home. Characters that will be a part of the first wave include He-Man, Skeletor, Skelegod, Evil-Lyn, Moss Man, and Battle Cat. The figures will run $19.99 apiece, with the Oversized Skelegod clocking in at $29.99 and the Deluxe Battle Cat set at $39.99. Each of the figures have 30 points of articulation and comes with at least one accessory, like a weapon or swappable head! Check out the photos below!
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

Recap: Make Way for Boss Poppy in ‘Mythic Quest’ Season 2, Episode 2 “Grouchy Goat”

In the season 2 premiere of Mythic Quest, Poppy fretted over her reoccurring sex dreams with Ian, who left to do some soul-searching in the desert, while also panicking with David over the yet-to-be-chosen title of the new expansion. Meanwhile, in what will hopefully save Carol’s sanity moving forward, Dana and Rachel finally kissed. Oh, and the office’s newest villainous team-up is none other than Brad and Jo. Keep reading to find out what happened in episode 2, “Grouchy Goat.”
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Supergirl’s Midseason Finale Feels Like Filler

This SUPERGIRL article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 7, “Fear Knot.”. Supergirl’s mid-season finale goes for a high concept, Star Trek-feel, but the execution left a lot to be desired. Instead of being emotional, revelatory, or action-packed, the mid-season finale feels like a filler episode. While it technically manages...
TV SeriesComicBook

Batwoman Confirms Poison Ivy Exists in the Arrowverse

We're roughly a season-and-a-half into The CW's Batwoman, but the series has already introduced a surprising number of familiar names from DC Comics lore. In addition to the series' main cast of characters and villains of the week, a number of Batwoman episodes have directly name-dropped characters with major ties to Batman and Gotham City, thus confirming that those characters exist within the network's Arrowverse of shows. The series' most recent episode, "I'll Give You a Clue", was no exception, showcasing the live-action debuts of both Cluemaster (Rick Miller) and Stephanie Brown (Morgan Kohan). If that wasn't enough, the episode also brought the first in-canon mention of a famous Batman supporting character — Poison Ivy. Spoilers for this week's episode of Batwoman, "I'll Give You a Clue", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Flash Season 7 Set Photo Reveals First Look At Impulse

Work is now underway on a milestone episode of The Flash. The CW series is currently shooting its 150th outing, which promises to be super speedster-focused. Not only will it bring back Nora West-Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), but it’ll introduce her brother – Barry and Iris’ other child, Bart Allen AKA Impulse, as played by Jordan Fisher.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Comic Review: Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart #4

Rick and Fascist Teddy Rick awaken from their ten-million-year imprisonment to discover their pocket universe has become a utopia without them. Now, their creations want revenge for the fact that Rick intended to destroy their home millennia ago. Hopefully, two Rick’s working together are better than one if either of them hopes to get back to their respective universes intact.
TV SeriesGizmodo

Netflix's Anime Eden Shows the Robot Apocalypse Can Be Beautiful

Maybe Terminator had it wrong. Maybe, if robots rise up and overthrow humanity, the Earth won’t be a charred, smoking sphere covered in human skulls. Maybe without humans around to mess it up, nature will recover and the planet will be lush and scenic again. This first trailer for the Netflix anime Eden certainly believes so.