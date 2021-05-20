newsbreak-logo
Vigo County, IN

Vigo County man guilty of manslaughter, jury says

By Local News
mymixfm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A jury Wednesday reached a guilty verdict against a Vigo County man accused in the 2018 stabbing death of his roommate. Ashley Alan Richey was arguing with his roommate, 44-year-old Bradley Lawson, at their residence on State Road 159 over a parking spot. According to reports, Richey stabbed Lawson three times–once in the arm, the chest and the back during the dispute. Lawson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

