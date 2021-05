There's nothing wrong with that box of instant pudding, but sometimes you need to make a recipe like grandma used to. This chocolate pudding recipe is easy, creamy and will take you back to more simple days – when people used to cook their pudding. Serve the pudding as is or add toppings like whipped cream, berries, chocolate chips, sliced banana, chia seeds, shredded coconut, goji berries, cocoa nibs, M&Ms, grated dark chocolate, etc.