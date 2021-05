Pregnant women are facing difficulties finding an appropriate coronavirus vaccination because the official booking system does not allow them to choose non-AstraZeneca jabs.According to official guidelines, pregnant women should preferably be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the AstraZeneca jab.Medical professionals have called for the booking system to be amended to allow pregnant women to book non-AstraZeneca jabs, after the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI) said last month pregnant women are eligible.Why isn’t the AstraZeneca vaccine recommended for pregnant women?According to the JCVI, the decision not to recommend the AstraZeneca vaccine was not because of...