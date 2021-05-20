What’s the Best 2021 Genesis GV80 Trim? Here’s Our Guide
So you know you're interested in a Genesis GV80, the first SUV from the luxury division of Hyundai/Kia. Great first step, but now there are some decisions to make. Genesis offers each of its powertrain combinations (four-cylinder RWD, four-cylinder AWD, and six-cylinder AWD) at different feature levels (Base, Advanced, and Prestige), but the content included at those levels changes depending on the running gear. There can be a lot of information to sort through, so let's dive in.www.motortrend.com