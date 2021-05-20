What’s the Best 2021 Genesis GV80 Trim? Here’s Our Guide

Not all subcompact crossovers and SUVs sit at the bottom of the automotive food chain. Those from the luxury segment are nicer and pricier than their mainstream counterparts and hail from legitimate luxury makes. Want a fancy badge, a tall seating position, and hatchback utility for not a lot of money? Many of these models are among the least-expensive ways into a luxury vehicle, period. Of course, some subcompact luxury vehicles are better than others (and some are pricey enough that you might consider a one-size-up compact luxury SUV). So to help you in your search, we've ranked every entrant in ascending order—leaving the best for last. Click through to see how this segment is sorted.