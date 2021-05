AC Milan are looking to swoop and secure the signing of Danilo D’Ambrosio for the right-back position, a report claims. The reliable MilanNews reported yesterday how there could be some changes to Milan’s full-back department prior to the 2021-22 season, especially if Dalot were to return to Manchester after his loan spell expires as is expected at the moment. They added how in recent days, both D’Ambrosio of Inter and Elseid Hysaj of Napoli have been offered to the Rossoneri, as both of them are currently on expiring contracts.