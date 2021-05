Sony is making quite a few headlines lately. The latest report comes from IGN which noticed a patent over on PatentScope for a system that Sony may be exploring that would connect gamers to experts to help progress in games. In essence, when you get frustrated with a game, you could connect to this system and an “expert” will help. Based on the patent, it appears the “expert” can help simply by talking players through the difficulty or things can get more hands-on as it appears the “expert” can take over control of the game. This is definitely an interesting idea.