newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Mental Health Action Day

foxla.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMental health is something everyone needs to be aware of and MTV Entertainment is doing its part to educate people on the importance of it. Amanda talked to one of the key players involved in the network's "Mental Health is Health" initiative.

www.foxla.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Mental Health Action Day#Mtv Entertainment#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healthunfspinnaker.com

Mental Health Awareness Month: Your mind matters

Say it louder for the people in the back: “You are not alone!” Mental health is just as important as physical health. The entire month of May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month and works to break the stigma against mental health disorders. Mental illness isn’t uncommon in America....
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Senate resolution creates First Responders Mental Health Awareness Day

A press conference is planned for Monday, May 10 to pay special tribute to first responders across Florida. Sen. Keith Perry and Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, will hold the event to present Senate Resolution 618, which will officially recognize May 10 as First Responders Mental Health Awareness Day.
HomelessPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Addressing the link between violence, serious mental illness

Mass murders have already exceeded several dozen in 2021. The act is so abhorrent to us that we continually seek explanations in hope of finding a cause and cure. Some blame the weapon (primarily firearms) and some the characteristics of the perpetrator such as the presence of serious mental illness (SMI), including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Global studies of mass violence report that perpetrator SMI is present in less than 10% of the cases, leading some advocates to suggest preventive efforts be directed away from mental illness. Such action defies logic, facts and science.
Kidswmcactionnews5.com

Best Life: Silent signs to help with children’s mental health

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and this year as it comes, we may all need a little mental health help. For most of us, the vaccination and easing of restrictions will be enough to lift our spirits. Others are fighting a deeper demon, especially our young people.
Mental Healthbradfordtoday.ca

Emotional toll of COVID-19 focus on Mental Health Week this year

The pandemic is taking an emotional toll on people in Canada, as 77 per cent of adults report feeling so-called negative emotions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The five most common responses across Canada were ‘worried or anxious,’ ‘bored,’ ‘stressed,’ ‘lonely or isolated’ and ‘sad’. This is according...
Mental Healthwmfe.org

NewsNight: Mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

A special edition of NewsNight Conversations focuses on mental health and the wide range of people who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. A team of experts and journalists examine how the events of the past year have affected us individually and as a community.
Mental Healthfortgordonnews.com

Mental Health Awareness Month: A time to regroup and help others

Department of Behavioral Health, Eisenhower Army Medical Center. Every May, we start looking forward to summer. However, for many around the world, they lack the positive outlook as they are dealing with mental illness. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Since 1949, organizations like Mental Health America have been using...
Mental Healthcampaignlive.com

The Ad Council draws attention to youth mental health

The Ad Council has joined forces with The Jed Foundation (JED) and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to help young people talk about mental health. Since its launch in 2018, the “Seize the Awkward” campaign has provided 16 to 24-year olds with tools and resources to look after their own mental health and that of their friends.
Mental Healthpvtimes.com

RYAN MCCOMB: Break the stigma: The importance of talking about mental health

A little over a year after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) turned the world as we know it upside-down, many are struggling with mental health challenges such as increased anxiety and depression, difficulty managing external circumstances and stressors, or new mental health diagnoses. According to the CDC, during late June of 2020, 40 percent of U.S. adults reported they were struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse. These abnormally high numbers have disproportionately affected younger adults, racial and ethnic minority groups, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers.
Mental HealthTraverse City Record-Eagle

Mental Wellness: Health is working together on the whole person

May is a month of full of things to pay attention to: Mental Health, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage, Remembrance for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls, Pets … spring showers … tulips. According to Dr. Lyubomirsky in “The How of Happiness,” about one third (33 percent) of...
Mental Healthucdenver.edu

31 Days Denver Explores Mental Health Through Pandemic Stories

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and CU Denver student Shane Still is marking the occasion with 31 Days Denver. Still is featuring a new audio story and photograph on social media every day in May—“31 stories. 31 people. 1 pandemic.”. Still is a double major in communication and photography....
Mental HealthBBC

Covid: Tackling mental heath issues brought on by pandemic

Some young people have taken it upon themselves to tackle poor mental health after seeing how badly people have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Figures show the proportion of adults showing symptoms of depression has almost doubled since the start of the pandemic. It is Mental Health Awareness...
Mental Healthmancity.com

Mental Health Awareness Week: Oasis Academy Leesbrook Social Action Project

Today, we’re delighted to highlight a City Inspires Social Action project undertaken by Year 8 students at the Oasis Academy Leesbrook, in Oldham. As part of this project, students were tasked by the Premier League Inspires programme, to develop a Social Action project with the aim of raising Mental Health Awareness within our communities.
MinoritiesKPBS

Mental Health In The Latinx Community: When And Where To Seek Treatment

Many say that in the Latinx culture, there are taboos that keep issues like depression, substance abuse and domestic violence in the shadows. Now, members of the Latinx community say that silence hurts the community and they are eager to start a conversation about treatment and prevention of mental health issues.
Mental HealthPosted by
AHA News

Prenatal stress can program a child's brain for later health issues

Soaring blood pressure. A racing heartbeat. Trouble sleeping. Excessive worrying. Difficulty concentrating. These are warning signs of out-of-control stress and anxiety, and their roots could begin long before you might think. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health issue in the United States, affecting nearly 1 in 5 adults,...
Mental Healthinterplasinsights.com

Polypipe shows commitment to employees’ mental health during Mental Health Awareness Week 2021

Polypipe Building Services has announced its commitment to taking care of the mental health of its employees by recently adding four more Mental Health First Aiders. Kent-based building services specialist Polypipe now has 16 Mental Health First Aiders across their sites and also aims to have 100 per cent of managers trained in mental health awareness by June 2021.