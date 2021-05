New report finds solar prices decreased at an accelerated pace in 2020, with nearly one-fifth of all solar quotes below $2.50 per watt in the second half of 2020 on EnergySage. Today, EnergySage released its twelfth semi-annual Solar Marketplace Intel Report™, which is based on millions of transaction-level data points generated within the EnergySage Solar Marketplace throughout 2020. This report tracks the evolving pricing, equipment, and consumer preference trends shaping today's U.S. residential solar industry, and serves as a leading indicator of where the market is headed in 2021.