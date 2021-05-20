How to cook ribs on the grill perfectly every time

If you're anything like me, when you wake up you need a cup of coffee now. Not in an hour. Not tomorrow. Now. In the colder months, it's easy to have a hot cup of coffee ready in 10 minutes max. Just press a button and wait — or better yet, program the machine the night before. When the temperature rises, though, it seems like your chances of getting a refreshing cup of cold coffee stat diminish greatly as it takes longer to make iced or chilled beverages. Most iced coffee is made by chilling a fresh-brewed pot in the fridge, and then pouring it over ice once it's completely cool. (Impatience leads to lukewarm coffee). Cold brew, touted for its less acidic flavor, is made by allowing grounds to steep in the fridge overnight. Both options require adequate planning and if you didn't think ahead, chances are you're giving up, resorting to a cup of hot coffee or hitting up the nearest Dunkin'.