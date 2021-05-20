How to cook ribs on the grill perfectly every time
Grilling is far and away one of the best activities to do when summer comes around (or even in the months leading up to summer). But there's a lot more to grilling then just turning the flame on high or getting your charcoals smoking and hoping for the best. Cooking ribs on the grill, for instance, takes careful preparation to guarantee that the meat is cooked well while also preserving the delicious flavor and tender fall-off-the-bone texture. Follow these steps and you can avoid making grilling mistakes.www.msn.com