Presidential Election

Longtime Republican Policy Advisor Lanhee Chen Seriously Considering 2022 Run for State Controller

By Evan Symon
californiaglobe.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Republican policy advisor and Hoover Institution fellow Lanhee Chen said that he is seriously considering a run for the State Controller Office next year. In an interview with Politico, Chen noted that it would be an uphill climb for any Republican to be elected as Controller, the Chief Financial Officer of the state, as no Republican has held the office since 1975 when Houston Flournoy was Controller.

californiaglobe.com
