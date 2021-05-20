Longtime Republican Policy Advisor Lanhee Chen Seriously Considering 2022 Run for State Controller
Longtime Republican policy advisor and Hoover Institution fellow Lanhee Chen said that he is seriously considering a run for the State Controller Office next year. In an interview with Politico, Chen noted that it would be an uphill climb for any Republican to be elected as Controller, the Chief Financial Officer of the state, as no Republican has held the office since 1975 when Houston Flournoy was Controller.californiaglobe.com