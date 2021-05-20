newsbreak-logo
Please Adopt Us: May 14

Cover picture for the articleAt this time, our Island animal shelter remains open for official business and by appointment only. More adoption news, and this one went fast. Bandit, a young orange and white male cat, needed to find a home as an outdoor cat and it happened in a flash. Congrats to Bandit and his new family. And we’re going to continue with pairs for our featured animals of the week. The two female Guinea pigs were not a good fit in their adopted home so they have returned to the shelter. They’re sisters, only about six months old, and can either stay together or go to separate homes. Miss T is brown with a white blaze in the shape of a T, and Bonnie is white and black with some calico markings. Both have been hand-raised and enjoy being held and played with. Anyone interested in giving a home to these girls?

