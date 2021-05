Q. I’m in the process of a divorce. My wife is buying me out for my equity in the residence for $250,000 from her company 401(k) plan. I need the money to put a down payment on a house without incurring taxes on the money. Can I get a check as part of a divorce exemption on taxes or can my wife do a direct rollover into my IRA and then I could withdraw the money to use for a down payment without incurring the 10 percent penalty and income taxes?