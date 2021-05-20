Long-weekend escapes: America's best quick getaways
Road trips don’t need to be stretched over a fortnight to be epic and vacations needn’t last forever (much as we’d like them to). You can pack plenty of fun into a long weekend, making the most of national holidays or just making your annual leave work extra hard. There are endless possibilities for mini-breaks and twin-center vacations across the US, but we’ve picked out a few favorites to get you started. Remember to check state travel advisories before you head out.www.msn.com