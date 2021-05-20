newsbreak-logo
Review: Don’t bother lighting a candle for this ‘Seance’

By ADAM GRAHAM
Miami Herald
 22 hours ago

In "Seance," students at an elite boarding school are being picked off one by one. This is a problem for several reasons. One, the students think it could be the ghost of a former student that's doing the killing, a supernatural hassle that gives them all the creeps. Two, there only seem to be about a dozen students at this school, so each killing is severely depleting the student body.

