newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

First ships dock at Kenya's Lamu deep water port

By Duncan Miriri
msn.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI (Reuters) - The first ships docked at Kenya's deep water Lamu Port on Thursday as the country looks to open a new transport corridor linking its vast northern region and neighbouring nations to the sea. Kenyan officials hope that the Indian Ocean port, the country's second deep water facility,...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mwai Kibaki
Person
Uhuru Kenyatta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Water#Shipping#Cargo Ships#Djibouti#Indian Ocean#Somalia#Reuters#Cccc#Standard#Chinese#Lamu Port#Ports#Mombasa#Cargo Operators#Nairobi#Kenyan Officials#Major Shipping Routes#Construction#South Sudan#Kenyan Producers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
News Break
Industry
Related
Industrybunkerspot.com

GLOBAL: World’s first barge-to-ship methanol bunkering at Port of Rotterdam

Waterfront Shipping says it has demonstrated ‘the ease’ of barge-to-ship methanol bunkering after completing the first such operation at the Port of Rotterdam yesterday (11 April). Methanex Corporation subsidiary Waterfront Shipping says its Takaroa Sun, a long-term chartered vessel owned by NYK Bulkship (Asia), participated in the operation as the...
EnvironmentPost-Bulletin

As climate change threatens Kenyan tea, millions of workers seen at risk

NAIROBI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Climate change is set to ravage tea production in Kenya, the biggest global supplier of black tea, threatening the livelihoods of millions of plantation workers, a report by British charity Christian Aid warned on Monday. The report looked at how shifting temperatures and rainfall patterns...
Economysimpleflying.com

Kenya Airways Partners With South Africa’s Airlink

Kenya Airways is teaming up with South Africa’s Airlink in the form of an interline agreement. This agreement will allow for a combination of Kenya Airways/Airlink itineraries, allowing passengers from one airline to connect to additional destinations on the other carrier’s network. “These new routes will positively impact the flow...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Kenya starts its first national wildlife census

Kenya began its first national wildlife census on Friday, aiming to aid conservation and identify threats to its vast but threatened wildlife populations. The census will run until July, with rangers, researchers and community members counting animals on land and from helicopters. It will focus on counting rare species such...
AgricultureThe Guardian

‘Catastrophic’: Sierra Leone sells rainforest for Chinese fish plant

A $55m (£39m) deal struck by the government of Sierra Leone with China to build an industrial fishing harbour on 100 hectares (250 acres) of beach and protected rainforest has been criticised as “a catastrophic human and ecological disaster” by conservationists, landowners and rights groups. The gold and black sands...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Newsweek

Nigeria's National Power Grid Collapses, Plunging Parts of Country Into Blackout

Nigeria's national power grid experienced a full system collapse on Wednesday morning, resulting in blackouts across several parts of the nation. The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said Wednesday that the country's national grid experienced a breakdown, The Guardian Nigeria reported. The company confirmed the outage through a statement by its General Manager of Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah.
Indiagzeromedia.com

What We're Watching: French and Brits fight over fish, Nigeria's insecurity, Duterte cozies up to China

Paris-London face-off at sea: France and the UK are at loggerheads in the high seas this week over post-Brexit fishing access in Jersey, an island off the English Channel. Furious at regulations that they say makes it harder to fish in these lucrative waters, dozens of French fishing boats amassed near the Channel Island, threatening to block access to the port. In response, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson deployed two naval vessels — a move critics say was an unnecessary escalation, and an attempt by the PM to flex his muscles and bolster the Tory vote ahead of Thursday's regional election. France, for its part, sent its own naval ship and threatened to cut off Jersey's electricity supply, 90 percent of which comes from French underwater cables. Fishing rights was one of the final sticking points of Brexit trade negotiations, an emotive political issue for many Britons who say that they got a subpar deal when the UK joined the European Economic Community in the 1970s. Though an UK-EU Brexit agreement was finally reached in December 2020, it's clear that there are still thorny issues that need to be resolved.
EnvironmentVoice of America

Deadly Cyclone Makes Landfall in Western India

A deadly cyclone made landfall on India's west coast Monday, further exacerbating the country's crisis battling the coronavirus pandemic. Cyclone Tauktae prompted mass evacuations and the halting of vaccination campaigns in the western state of Gujarat, where it made landfall with sustained winds of up to 165 kilometers per hour, according to the country's meteorological department.
Public HealthBoston Globe

India’s tragedy reverberates around the world

Last week saw another in a ghastly series of records in India’s desperate battle against COVID-19. Nearly 28,000 people died; more than 2.3 million new cases were reported. After the first wave of the disease in 2020 quickly faded, the second wave has proved to be devastating, deadly, and tenacious.
Mobile, ALClick10.com

Carnival cruise ship docking in Mobile for vaccinations

MOBILE, Ala. – A cruise ship is arriving in Mobile, Alabama, so crew members can be vaccinated against COVID-19. A statement from the city says the Carnival Sensation will dock at the Mobile Cruise Terminal on Friday. Staff members from USA Health will go on board to provide first doses...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Maldives Bans South Asia Travellers As Virus Cases Soar

The Maldives on Wednesday banned travellers from across South Asia in a bid to contain surging Covid-19 infections despite having one of the world's most successful vaccination roll-outs. Sri Lanka and other countries in the region have also imposed travel restrictions as they battle a new wave of the virus...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Philippines detects Indian variant as daily Covid-19 cases near 8-week low

MANILA (May 11): The Philippines has detected its first two cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, its health ministry said on Tuesday, even as confirmed daily Covid-19 infections fell to a near eight-week low. The World Health Organization has classified the coronavirus variant, known as B.1.617, as...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Dubai ‘disappointed’ to be on red list as UAE claims to be one of world’s ‘safest countries’

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which includes mega city Dubai, has professed to being “disappointed” to be on the UK’s “red list”.His Excellency Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE ambassador to the UK, argued that the country is “currently one of the safest in the world”.Last week, UK transport secretary Grant Shapps unveiled the traffic light system that will allow international leisure travel to resume from 17 May in England.Countries are classed as green, amber or red based on the risk they pose of returning travellers reintroducing Covid infections to the UK, and arrivals are hit with corresponding restrictions of varying severity.Red...