Justice Department officials had prepared a secret “contingency plan” to arrest former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on federal police brutality charges if a jury found him not guilty of the murder of George Floyd, according to a new report.Sources familiar with planning discussions told the Star Tribune that if Chauvin had been acquitted on all charges, or if a mistrial had been declared, he would have been arrested at the courthouse.The Minnesota US Attorney’s Office would have reportedly hit Chauvin with a criminal complaint, arrested him immediately, and then asked a grand jury for an indictment, according to...