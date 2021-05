There are several small towns along Lake Erie that offer charm that you will not find anywhere else. I have enjoyed exploring all of these historic towns. They each have something unique to offer as well as an opportunity to relax when you want something a little different from the ordinary. When people hear of the towns along Lake Erie in Ohio, they immediately think of the world-famous amusement park, Cedar Point. I would encourage you to visit the area around this popular amusement park and explore the charm of the towns along Lake Erie. From the lighthouses to the quaint shops, you will find something to enjoy while exploring the southern shores of Lake Erie in Ohio.