Large Field Expected For Tri-Track Open Modified Series Saturday At Star Speedway

(Press Release from Granite State Pro Stock Series) Bryan Kruczek passed the entire field — at least twice — en route to his first career Granite State Pro Stock Series win at Star Speedway on Saturday, May 8. Kruczek, who was fastest in time trials and won his heat race, started seventh — but had to go to the rear on at least two different occasions. The Bobby Webber Racing driver didn’t let that slow him down, as he took the Vynorius No. 19 into Victory Lane in the third GSPSS race of the season, the Hedges Excavating 100.