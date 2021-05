The segments Amber Ruffin performs on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers (‘Amber’s Minute of Fury,’ ‘Amber Says What,’ and ‘Jokes Seth Can’t Tell’) showcase her infectious energy and ability to satirize hot-button issues. They also earned the 42-year-old her own weekly half hour of TV, The Amber Ruffin Show, which debuted last fall on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. She’s using the opportunity to be as off-the-wall as she wants, and she thanks a new generation on social media for that. “I can sneak my weirdness in there, and there’s cover for me because there are people doing weirder things than I am,” she says. She’s also cowriting Broadway’s Some Like It Hot for 2022—and loving it. “When you are in a happy, nice place to create, you go wild.” Here’s how she’s building that environment for others.