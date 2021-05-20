newsbreak-logo
Oelwein, IA

Forgotten History Oelwein: Dexter David Donovan

By Johnny Marks
KOEL 950 AM
 7 hours ago
History is fun, no? When I think of historical 'things', I think of the Roman Coliseum, Stonehenge, the pyramids of Egypt, or Dexter David Donovan, the KCRG puppet who did the weather. What's that? You don't remember him? Me either in all honesty. He was on and off TV before I was born. But I was fascinated to learn he even existed. Whether you remember him fondly, vaguely, or this is the first you're hearing about Donovan, here's a little more forgotten Cedar Rapids and Eastern Iowa history.

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
