Music is one of the universal languages. In an industry where new artists are surfacing almost daily, it can be difficult to stand out while carving out a niche. Jermaine Carter, known to his fans as J Young MDK, is doing just that. His album “Now or Never,” released in 2019, was executive produced by his mentor Jamie Foxx to an incredible reception and over 100,000 streams during its first week. J Young MDK continues to find more ways to be creative and offer his fans a constant stream of new music. He spoke to The SUN about his approach to creating, upcoming projects and using his platform to uplift.