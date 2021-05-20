newsbreak-logo
First ships dock at Kenya’s Lamu deep water port

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI (Reuters) – The first ships docked at Kenya’s deep water Lamu Port on Thursday as the country looks to open a new transport corridor linking its vast northern region and neighbouring nations to the sea. Kenyan officials hope that the Indian Ocean port, the country’s second deep water facility,...

