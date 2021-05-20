Vicu wears his heart on his sleeve with “Focused On You”
Just in time for summer, Vicu unveils his warm single "Focused On You". Known for his radiant, rhythmic sound, the tune possesses that same shining quality. This lush release melts through our ears with melodic vocals and fresh, dreamy beats. The track details loving someone so deeply you cannot help but shout it from the rooftops. With this silky serenade, his lover definitely knows he puts them first. Vicu is a true hopeless romantic and the release shows that loving, mushy side.