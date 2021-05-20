newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Vicu wears his heart on his sleeve with “Focused On You”

By Chloe Robinson
earmilk.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for summer, Vicu unveils his warm single “Focused On You”. Known for his radiant, rhythmic sound, the tune possesses that same shining quality. This lush release melts through our ears with melodic vocals and fresh, dreamy beats. The track details loving someone so deeply you cannot help but shout it from the rooftops. With this silky serenade, his lover definitely knows he puts them first. Vicu is a true hopeless romantic and the release shows that loving, mushy side.

earmilk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bazzi
Person
Bruno Mars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart On#Suave#Sound Of Music#Pop Music#Lush#Music Therapy#Style#Melodic Vocals#Polished Production#Rhythmic Sound#Acclaimed Artists#Listeners#Influence#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
Cell PhonesArkansas Online

Clubhouse app singer lulls people to sleep

"We are here to help you relax, unwind and get into the lulla-vibes," said the soothing voice of the young man who serenades thousands of people to sleep every night. "Please make sure your mic is muted." For two hours every night, a group of music and voice performers called...
Musicdancehallmag.com

Quara Ahyna Finds His Groove With ‘One For You’

Two years ago, when reggae artiste Ras Ikan re-christened himself as Quara Ahyna – a Hebrew name that means Call I – he knew that he was finally walking the path that he had been destined to find. He had found his true calling. “The name change meant a change...
Musicxpn.org

Carsie Blanton wears her politics and her heart on her sleeve in a soulful Free at Noon

Over the past twelve years, Carsie Blanton‘s music has explored an eclectic array of souns from folk to swing to kitschy jazz-pop. Opening her Free at Noon performance with the soaring melodies of “Party At The End of the World” — which, at moments, felt like a jaunty interpretation of “People Get Ready” — it’s clear that soul music, and its social conscience, is the driving force of her new album Love and Rage.
Musicbadfeelingmag.com

Lost Love goes to “Hell” on new single, announces ‘Empathy’ LP

Montreal’s Lost Love is back. Three years after the release of their last LP, Good Luck Rassco, the Montreal punk quartet has shared the new single “Hell,” off their upcoming Empathy LP. “Hell” marks a return of sorts to Lost Love’s earlier pop-punk-influenced sound, with catchy guitar lines and massive...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

St. Vincent Brings the Sounds of the '70s Home on a Mellower, Emotionally Richer 'Daddy's Home': Album Review

For St. Vincent, “home” is a relative thing; she doesn’t often touch exactly the same base, musically, and no one will ever accuse her of making the same album twice. So if you loved the exquisitely visceral, electronic tension of 2017’s “Masseduction” and its nearly operatic art-rock heights, prepare for something entirely on “Daddy’s Home.” If you’re a fan, you’ve probably already done that happy prep work, given that she already teased months back that she’d be exploring 1970 influences like Stevie Wonder this time around. Add a dash of Sly and the Family Stone and “Daddy” should be, like, a family affair, right?
MusicNewsTimes

Andrew W.K. Gets Freaky With His Clones in 'I'm in Heaven' Video

Andrew W.K. has announced that he’ll be releasing a new album, God Is Partying, on September 10th via Napalm Records. The party-rock overseer also released a new single on Thursday called “I’m in Heaven,” which comes with a truly insane music video. Directed by Phem C. Palmer, the clip depicts...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

St. Vincent Should Have Left Her "Daddy" Out of It

When St. Vincent first announced her new album Daddy’s Home (out now via Loma Vista) back in March, she also unleashed a new ’70s-inspired persona, complete with a Candy Darling-inspired blonde wig, a trio of soulful backup singers and retro stage costumes that included a wide-lapel jacket with the word “Daddy” embroidered on the back. It was a big shift both sonically and aesthetically for the artist also known as Annie Clark after her 2019 record MASSEDUCTION (which was all futuristic neon colors, geometric shapes and robotic movements), and as the press materials noted, it was inspired by her father’s release from prison.
Books & Literaturebitchmedia.org

Beautiful Suffering“Pop Song” Bears Witness to the Power of Different Loves

I’ve fallen off so many bikes in the name of desire. As a teenager and young adult, I’d find myself reaching for the handlebars in moments when my emotions ran high, pumping the pedals until the only sensations were the wind gusting in my face and roaring in my ears, the burning in my thighs. By the time I finished pumping, I’d be miles away from where I started. But I learned then: Go fast enough and feel hard enough, and eventually you’ll find yourself sprawled in the leaves on the side of the trail at midnight, or covered in snow on an abandoned railway bridge in November. It’s a transition moment you learn to love: the longing, the driving toward that sends you over the edge and out of control. Better still, the moment after: the silence after collapse, the head ringing, your body evidence of an emotion you couldn’t put to words even if you tried.
MinoritiesFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Singer Ezra Furman reveals she is a trans woman and a mother, telling fans that trans parenthood 'is possible'

Musician Ezra Furman has revealed she is a trans woman and a mother, telling fans she is "very proud" to "have come to know it and be able to say it." Furman said in a lengthy Instagram post Tuesday that she has been a parent for two years but had not spoken publicly about her children or gender identity until now. "This has not been an easy journey," she said.
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Madonna pays emotional tribute to her long-time friend Nick Kamen

Madonna pays tribute to her protege Nick Kamen, following the announcement of the death of the singer and British model. The 62-year-old Queen of Pop revealed she is completely heartbroken and wants to celebrate the life of the 80’s icon, who became a total success after being featured in a 1985 Levi‘s 501 jeans commercial.
CelebritiesAmerican Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Nuela Charles Wants You To Stand Up For Your Own Worth

“I started writing music when I was a teenager living in the Bahamas,” Nuela Charles told American Songwriter. “It was during the rise of Avril Lavigne, Michelle Branch, Vanessa Carlton, etc. Seeing all of these women who were writing and playing their own instruments really inspired me.”. While it’s easy...
MusicThe Guardian

St Vincent: Daddy’s Home review – master of reinvention warps the sounds of the 70s

Playing with identity and touching on family matters, Annie Clark’s sixth album with wilfully twisted musical backing is hugely impressive. The backstory of Annie Clark’s sixth album as St Vincent already feels well-worn. We live in an age of prurient interest in – and boundless opinion-giving about – celebrities’ personal lives: announcing that the title of Daddy’s Home referred to her father’s release from prison after a 10-year stretch for stock manipulation was bound to have an overshadowing effect.
MusicBBC

St Vincent: 'Without music, I'd be dead'

At some point during the making of her latest album, St Vincent came up with a tune so tuneful that she couldn't get it out of her head. "For about 12 hours I thought, 'I've just written the best melody there ever was,'" says the musician, whose real name is Annie Clark.