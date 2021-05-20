Duck tips for next season

When it comes to hunting there are few things more exhilarating than chasing quarry that could equally chase you. This extends to lions, alligators, and most certainly bears for many of us North American big-game hunters. Not only is it a more challenging type of hunt to pursue an apex predator like a bear, but for those who have successfully punched a tag in the past, they understand how delicious such a field-to-fork meal can be when prepared properly. The folks at Stone Glacier fully understand the rewarding challenge of trekking through the wilderness after bears in the springtime, and this year, they put their very own EVO 6900 packs to the test while doing so.