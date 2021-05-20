newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Despite COVID-19, employees are still saving for retirement

By Kathryn Mayer
hrexecutive.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the financial challenges of COVID-19, employees mostly have stayed the course and continued socking away money for retirement, according to a new report. Last year, nearly 60% of employees participated in their workplace retirement plan—consistent with pre-pandemic participation rates in 2019, according to Bank of America, which dove into insights from the more than 3 million participants in the 401(k) plans they administer. The average 401(k) account balance grew to $81,000 in 2020 from $74,000 in 2019.

hrexecutive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Accounts#Covid 19#Retirement Planning#The Bank Of America#Bank Of America Hsa#Employees#Employee Contributions#Health Savings Accounts#Employers#Money#Hsa Balances#Average Balances#Personal Wealth Solutions#Caregivers#Cares Act Distributions#America Hsa Participants#Wealth#America Hsas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthHRmagazine.co.uk

SMEs worried about keeping employees safe from COVID-19

The pandemic’s impact on employee health and wellbeing is the top concern for UK SMEs both in the short and long terms. In a recent study, more than a quarter (28%) of businesses report they are anxious about keeping employees safe from the risk of COVID-19 in the workplace. A...
Public Healthfox2detroit.com

Can a business require its employees get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Can a business mandate its employees get the COVID-19 vaccine?. It's a question that employers are definitely mulling over as coronavirus vaccine access grows and businesses start returning to in-person work. It's also a question that employees will be wondering when they're summoned back to their job. The short answer,...
Personal FinanceKMOV

Company gives bonuses to employees who get COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath) -- President Joe Biden is offering tax credits to companies with fewer than 500 employees that give workers time off to get vaccinated. But some companies are offering more incentives, including bonuses. The grocery chain Lidl is offering employees a $200 bonus when they get the...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Business owners say COVID-19 impact lingers, hard to find employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The economy is showing signs of returning to some sense of normal. Many local governments have seen better-than-expected tax revenues, but much of those increases have come from federal stimulus money. Business owners say they are being negatively impacted due to federal unemployment money. “You all...
Economymoneytalksnews.com

15 Tips for Those Within 10 Years of Retirement

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. On your marks, get set… RETIRE! If you are in your 50s or 60s, you are probably about 10 years from retirement (give or take). Maybe you are even just a year from retirement. Regardless of the exact timing, you are in the home stretch of a lifelong race to this exciting time of your life.
Economymediafeed.org

Are you saving enough for retirement based on your age?

I don’t know if the Three Little Pigs are retired yet, but I’ll bet that if they are, the one who built the brick house is living a life of leisure. He, or maybe it’s a she, worked hard and built a home that would last long into retirement. The...
HealthStar-Banner

Workplace Savvy: Health insurance should be available for everyone

Question: I want to learn more about who is eligible for a healthcare subsidy from the government. I'm in my 50s and could actually afford to retire early except for the fact that health insurance premiums — even through the ACA marketplace — would eat a big chunk of my early retirement income. In other words, I made too much to get help with premiums. Then, I hear the rules changed and folks who previously did not qualify for subsidies, now could. Where do I find out if I'm one of them?
Butler County, OHJournal-News

Another impact of COVID-19: Demand for employees in the hospitality industry exceeds workers

If the last year wasn’t taxing enough on the hospitality industry, restaurant owners and managers now are dealing with another challenge: Finding employees. Many locations have offered increased pay or even sign-bonuses to reach potential employees. John Barker, president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association, said there are three possible reasons for this employee shortage.
Public HealthBenzinga

Delta Mandates All New Employees Must Have COVID-19 Vaccinations

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has announced a new corporate mandate requiring all future employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before joining the company. What Happened: The Atlanta-headquartered carrier issued a statement praising the vaccines for protecting individuals and speeding the end of the pandemic, adding that the new mandate will ensure its employees will not face a reprise of the health crisis.
Economymorningstar.com

3 Tricky Decisions for Every Retirement Plan

When it comes to retirement planning, there are a few items that you can safely put in the “settled business” pile. In this era of ultra-low yields, for example, it’s a given that most retirees will need to have ample equity exposure if they want their portfolios to last. The current low-interest-rate environment also means that most retirees will need to derive some of their cash flows from trimming appreciated holdings rather than relying exclusively on income distributions to meet their living expenses. A shrinking share of retirees will be able to rely on pensions, which embellishes the value of delaying Social Security for many.
Public HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

How COVID-19 Made Employee Safety Work for Employees

Over the past decade, the move toward automated hygiene, cleaning, and sanitation solutions has steadily accelerated and its effective implementation has positively impacted organizations who quickly recognized its potential value. Enhanced productivity, increased worker safety, an opportunity to repurpose labor, and improved water savings are just a few of the reasons why a growing chorus of organizations embraced the automation revolution.
Economyjournaltrib.com

What to save for your retirement

Is there an easy way to figure out how much I will need to save for retirement? My wife and I are both in our late fifties and want to figure out about how much we’ll need in order to retire comfortably. Ready to Retire. Dear Ready,. How much money...
Personal Financefinancialadvisoriq.com

Clients Want a One-Stop Shop and Zero Cost for Basic Wealth Services

A growing number of clients want to integrate all their financial relationships in one place, requiring advisory firms to seek new ways of collaboration, according an EY study. Nearly half, or 49%, of 2,500 investors surveyed worldwide by EY want to consolidate all their financial activities in one place, according...