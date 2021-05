The world has been slowly shifting towards a cashless society. In fact, with retailers rapidly investing in digital payment methods for time-poor shoppers, who demand speed and efficiency at the check-out, we’ve seen cash payments decline from 58% in 2009 to 23% a decade later. Fast forward, and the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world of payments even further. A year on since the first of three lockdowns, consumer demands for touch-free and more hygienic ways to pay have accelerated the need for contactless payment solutions and led regulators to double the spending limit per transaction to £100.