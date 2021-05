On May 13, 2021 at 1:12 am, Orange PD officers were dispatched to the 1800 blk of Lincoln Dr. about a gunshot victim. Officers arrived and located Mr. Oscar Joseph LeBlanc in his back yard with several gunshot wounds. Mr. LeBlanc was conscious and alert. Mr. LeBlanc was transported to a Beaumont hospital before being transferred to a Houston hospital. Latest information over Mr. LeBlanc condition is he is still in surgery.