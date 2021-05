The Boonville Pirates tennis team gave it a good try Tuesday night on the road against the Higginsville Huskers. Despite falling to Higginsville 6-3 to drop to 0-9 on the season, head coach Ryan Brimer said the team played some tough tennis. “Travis Dell and Gabe Brimer played a great doubles match,” Brimer said. “They have only played a few matches as a team, but they are really starting to work together. Travis also played well in his singles match. He was aggressive at the net and had a strong service game. Austin Coleman has played a rough schedule all year, and even though the score doesn’t show it, he really played well tonight. He was pushing the ball deep to his opponent’s backhand and played some great volley points.”