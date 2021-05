It’s official: Harry & Lloyd’s is the best restaurant around. Thousands of votes cast were cast at emporiyumks.com throughout the month of April and the competition was too close to call for several weeks. But, when EmporiYUM Restaurant Month voting closed at midnight Thursday, the bar and grill, which has locations in Americus and Emporia, had edged out Amanda’s Bakery & Cafe, Bobby D’s BBQ, Bruff’s Bar and Grill, Chi em Eats, Do-B’s, 1801 at the Emporia Country Club, Gambino’s, Golden Wok, Gourmet To Go and Catering, Grand Central Hotel and Grill, Ichiban, Mi Chavelita Mexican Grill and Planet Sub by a little more than 40 votes.