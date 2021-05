Hexo Corp. said Monday it has agreed to acquire 48North Cannabis Corp. in an all-stock deal valued at about C$50 million ($41.3 million). Hexo, which in February announced the acquisition of Zenabis Global Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at about C$235 million, said this latest deal is expected to generate synergies of about C$12 million annually within one year of close. The deal expands its product line to include topicals, bath and intimacy products. Under the terms of the deal, 48North shareholders will receive 0.02366 of a Hexo share for each share owned. Including a working capital...