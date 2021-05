Last week, I attempted to debunk the common misconceptions around Cinco De Mayo in the Food & Drink newsletter, and since doing all of that research I haven’t been able to stop craving Mexican food. I know every week I reference it getting warmer out, but that’s because with warm weather comes some of the best produce of the year, which means some of the best meals of the year to follow. Whether it’s lounging around a dreamy backyard patio or meeting friends in the park on a day when the temp is in the high 80’s, there’s no better feeling than forgetting a jacket and not even noticing. So now that we know Cinco De Mayo is basically just an excuse to eat tacos and clink glasses in the early days of May, let’s consider every day an excuse to eat tacos and say “Salud” over dishes that exemplify the best that the season has to offer.