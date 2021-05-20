Fox News Reporter Credits Charles Barkley’s Support of Gay Athletes For Giving Him the Courage to Come Out 10 Years Ago
On May 19, 2011, New York sports talk host Jared Max signed off of his local ESPN radio morning show by informing the audience he was gay. “Are we ready to have our sports information delivered by someone who’s gay?” Max asked listeners 10 years ago, before telling them, “I am gay.” Ten years later, Max is able to answer that same question with a resounding “yes.”www.mediaite.com