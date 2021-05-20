THE BEST TIMES OF MY LIFE

As JUNO-nominated artist, Kandle Osborne, creates sparks ahead of her new album, “Set The Fire”, out on May 28, she reflects on the beginning of the process with her single, No Good. Recorded just before the pandemic took hold of the world, Kandle gathered around a mic with her musical cohort “The Wiccs” to create a timeless piece with heartfelt and cheeky lyrics of self-realization through a filter of brass arrangements, 60s flavour, and groove-centric rhythms for a fresh summer jam. In addition, Kandle kicks off her Garden Sessions with the song – an open-air series with Kandle, Debra-Jean Creelman and Kendel Carson performing acoustic renditions of Set The Fire’s standout tunes. You can listen to No Good here and watch the video below: