Israeli strikes on Gaza have damaged health facilities, killed two prominent Palestinian doctors, and destroyed roads around the strip’s largest hospital, Gaza health officials and international rights groups have claimed.The latest bombardment was so intense, it has impacted the ability of medics to treat the wounded, health officials added.Militants in Gaza meanwhile continued to hit Israel’s cities with a barrage of rockets which set fire to at least one home, the military said, as the conflict entered its seventh consecutive day.According to international medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF), Israeli shelling damaged one of its clinics, which had been providing treatment for...