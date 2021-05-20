Citizens' Climate Lobby: That darn carbon footprint thing

I am so encouraged by all the "enviro" activity happening around our town! We are having healthy, rigorous discussions about our Community Energy Plan, and we will not take "no" or "later" for an answer as we push for renewable energy. We are debating carbon fees. We have a growing realization that our actions do have global impacts. High energy students are making good noise and demanding change. And, we even have a stepped-up recycling program, complete with orange-topped pick-up containers. The list goes on!