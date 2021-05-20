Earl “Wayne” Edwards

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project we will meet in the family life center for all services. In-person Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship services at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday services and 7 p.m. Wednesday services. All services and Sunday School will be available online also. Buses will run. Go to Website: buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311 for additional information. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.