Earl “Wayne” Edwards
JOHNSON CITY - Earl “Wayne” Edwards, 80, Johnson City passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a son of the late Lee Nathaniel Edwards and Maudell Flanary Edwards. Mr. Edwards retired from Sprint after 43 ½ years. He was a member of Taylor United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Jason DeWayne Edwards; special father and mother-in-law, Charles and Mamie Sutphin; brothers, Herman Edwards, Ronnie Edwards and Robert Edwards; brothers-in-law, Mark Beatty, Jim Sutphin, Raymond Sutphin, Bob Guinn, Bob Sutphin and George William Sutphin; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Edwards, Audene Edwards, Helen Guinn and Patsy Sutphin.www.johnsoncitypress.com