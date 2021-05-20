newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch a ukulele orchestra cheerily strum the backbone out of a whole bunch of pop songs

By Reid McCarter
A.V. Club
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ukulele is a dangerous instrument. A little bit of uke, applied by discerning musicians, can be a good thing. Too much of the four-stringed, beach baby guitar, though, can drown a listener so thoroughly in sonic twee that they may never recover. With that said, we present to you the Ukulele Orchestra Of Great Britain, a collection of uke enthusiasts that seem determined to experiment with testing the limits of their instrument by fully embracing that latter category.

music.avclub.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Songs#Cover Songs#Nirvana#Blur#Wheatus#The Ukulele Orchestra#Ac Dc#Highway To Hell#Boing Boing#Wikipedia#Song#Beach Baby Guitar#Discerning Musicians#Fun#Ukuleles#Uke Enthusiasts#Psycho Killer#Teen Spirit#Experiment#Heads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicchaospin.com

Sensational Psychedelic Rock Band The Lazy Eyes Drop Their New Single

New Australian psychedelic rock band The Lazy Eyes are getting more and more popular these days. Having met each other in high school, the music of the Australian quartet gives a similar vibe to Pink Floyd, Tame Impala, and the likes of those. Anyways, they just released their fifth track “Nobody Taught Me” alongside an aesthetic music video.
MusicKXLY

Best pop songs of the last 30 years

While pop music has origins as far back as the 1920s, it didn’t really take shape as a genre until the 1950s. In the decades that followed, the term was largely used to denote a specific type of catchy sound or style, which usually overlapped with other genres like rock, country, folk, soul, R&B, and electronic. As the trend persisted into the 1980s and 1990s, the concept itself continued to evolve to the point that “pop music” didn’t overlap with peripheral genres as much as it did swallow them whole. To keep pace, the Billboard Pop Songs Chart debuted on Oct. 3, 1992.
Musicmetalinjection

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Brings The Disco Energy In New Song "White Jeans"

The Night Flight Orchestra is here to get you in a summer mood with their new single "White Jeans", which as usual has incredibly upbeat energy and catchy vocals to match!. "If this song doesn't make you wanna get up from your worn out brown velvet couch and throw on your crisp snow white jeans and throw a dance-off in the streets with your neighbors, nothing will!" said the band. "Spring is here, time to strut!"
Musicgeekdad.com

Bring a Little Music Into Your Life With Loog Guitars

A few summers back, my daughter decided she wanted to learn to play the ukulele. Being a supportive father—and a man who looks for any reason to add another instrument to his arsenal—I decided to do the same. Not only was this a great bonding experience for us both, but it also instilled in my youngest a real love of music-making. From there she joined the school band as a flutist, and this year, after much diligent practice, was even accepted into the program’s more advanced honor and region bands.
MusicMetalSucks

10 Heavy Pop Songs Metalheads Will Love, by Sumo Cyco’s Skye Sweetnam

Sumo Cyco are currently causing quite a stir in the metal world. While the band are not without some detractors, the massive streaming numbers the singles from their new album, Initiation, are putting up are proof that the band are catching on in a big way. That success also backs up the assertion that great songwriting trumps all, especially when you can deliver an unstoppable hook a handful of times in a three-and-a-half minute pop gem, even if it’s gussied up as heavy music.
MusicAlternative Press

COWBOY BOY explore idealized romance in power-pop song “INCONVENIENT

Following their bright power-pop track “PET,” L.A.-based duo COWBOY BOY are back with their second grunge-laced track, “INCONVENIENT,” from their upcoming EP, GOOD GIRL. Featuring vocalist Olivia Maria and Mike Nevin on bass, guitar and drums, the duo offer a completely raw, unabashedly honest look at relationships that have gone...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

9 New Songs Out Today

SNAG - "JAR SPELL" Milwaukee screamo band Snag have shared the second single off their anticipated new album Death Doula, following the excellent lead single "Heirloom." "Jar Spell," which premiered over at Idioteq, is a fine example of this band's ability to craft suspenseful, melodic screamo filled with unexpected twists and turns.
MusicEW.com

Watch Coldplay's out-of-this-world (literally) debut of new song 'Higher Power'

Chris Martin and the gang debuted their new single "Higher Power" in space on Thursday evening, with a little help from an out-of-this-world connection. French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, current mission commander onboard the International Space Station, played a specially made performance of the song featuring dancing alien holograms. No...
Musicseattlepi.com

Shaed's 'High Dive' Is a Sharp, Smart Pop Outing Loaded With Synths and Strings: Album Review

Shaed are a Washington DC-based trio who scored a massive hit two years ago with “Trampoline,” a song from their second EP that featured Zayn on the remix. The group is essentially an electronic-pop outfit, comprised of twin brothers Max and Spencer Ernst, the latter of whom is married to singer Chelsea Lee (a situation that certainly sounds like a recipe for disaster, although the group has been together for a decade) and songs with sharp, smart, dramatic hooks.
Musicmxdwn.com

A Look Back: Sonic Youth Covers The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog” in 1987 with Kim Gordon on Vocals and Dinosaur Jr.’s J. Mascis on Guitar

A video of Sonic Youth covering The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog” from a show at The Rat in Boston from May 9, 1987 has surfaced. The New York-based band were surprise guests at a Forced Exposure benefit where they played an impromptu set. Footage from the live show that was never before seen was just recently added to Sonic Youth’s YouTube channel.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Learn 4 Neil Young guitar chords

Guitar lessons: Whether it's electric or acoustic guitar, with a band or solo, Neil Young has always forged his own path. A true firebrand capable of fearsome discordance and heartbreaking sensitivity, he is one of the greatest guitarists and songwriters of all time. Here's four key chords from four of his classics that might just inspire your own compositions…
MusicGreenwichTime

See Crowded House's Video for 'Joyous' New Song 'Playing With Fire'

Crowded House dropped shared their new song “Playing With Fire,” the latest single from the Australian band’s upcoming album Dreamers Are Waiting, due out June 4th. “This song was formed out of a Crowded House jam, live in the studio but then evolved its character through many twists and turns during quarantine in 2020,” singer Neil Finn said in a statement. “‘Playing With Fire’ carries within it the contradiction I often feel on joyous occasions, the presence of hope together with an impending sense of doom.”
MusicBillboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Joshua Bassett, Aly & AJ, Little Simz & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists like Joshua Bassett, Aly & AJ, Little Simz and Cameron Hardy will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists -- or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.
Theater & Dancekpopstarz.com

These Are the K-Pop Songs Fans Think Are Underrated

Every year, countless songs get released by numerous K-Pop groups and solo artists. While some songs get a lot of love and reach success, there are some that get left behind and are underappreciated. With that, here are the K-Pop songs that fans think are underrated and deserve more love!
Musiclwlies.com

The trailer for The Sparks Brothers salutes a singular musical legacy

Touted as “your favorite band’s favorite band,” the LA-based pop duo Sparks are in a class by themselves. For over 50 years, they’ve amassed a catalogue of albums now numbering 25, along with trailblazing videos and live performance stunts that have gone on to inspire a generation of musical luminaries.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

20 Songs From the 2000s You’ll Recognize From the First Few Notes

How quickly can you recognize a memorable song from the 2000s (2000–2009) once it starts playing? Can you figure out what it is within the first few notes?. As has been shown with tunes from both the groovy '70s and the grungey '90s, some rock and metal classics have a magical way of identifying themselves early. The introductory sound of a signature lick, riff or vocal line, for the listener familiar with it, can magically cram a powerful song's impact into just a few seconds of near-involuntary recollection. A more casual listener may barely notice the song has started, the astute fan already knows what exactly it is.