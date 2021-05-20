Watch a ukulele orchestra cheerily strum the backbone out of a whole bunch of pop songs

While pop music has origins as far back as the 1920s, it didn’t really take shape as a genre until the 1950s. In the decades that followed, the term was largely used to denote a specific type of catchy sound or style, which usually overlapped with other genres like rock, country, folk, soul, R&B, and electronic. As the trend persisted into the 1980s and 1990s, the concept itself continued to evolve to the point that “pop music” didn’t overlap with peripheral genres as much as it did swallow them whole. To keep pace, the Billboard Pop Songs Chart debuted on Oct. 3, 1992.