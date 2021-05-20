You Need to Peek Inside This Rustic Log Cabin for Sale in a Former Utopian Community

If you were to live in a utopia, would you picture spending your days in a log cabin with oak floors and exposed beams? For a group of German separatists in the early 1800s, that’s exactly what their ideal life looked like. They founded the village of Zoar, or “place of refuge,” in Ohio to escape religious persecution, and from 1817 to 1898, they operated a utopian community. Zoar Village is remembered as one of the most successful communal settlements in American history.