newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Razorbacks Advance to NCAA Championship, Finish Regional Runner-Up; Reeder Sets UA Records, Was Runner-Up

By Jordan Woodson
swark.today
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – WEDNESDAY, MAY 19, 2021 – COMMUNICATIONS CONTACT: MIKE CAWOOD. KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. – — On the strength of a record-setting round by Tyson Reeder, Arkansas moved up one spot to finish runner-up at the 2021 NCAA Kingston Springs Regional and to earn a berth to the 2021 Men’s Golf NCAA Championships, held May 28- June 2 in Scottsdale, Ariz., at Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course.

swark.today
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#Seed Rounds#Clemson#Tenn#Razorbacks Advance#Ncaa Championship#Reeder Sets Ua Records#Grayhawk Golf Club#Pars#All American#Vanderbilt#Champion Anupansuebsai#Arkansas Men#Birdies#7th Hole#Kingston Springs#Scottsdale#Phenomenal#Ariz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Golf
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
David City, NEColumbus Telegram

Scouts take runner-up at SNC championship

Two David City golfers were inside the top 10, another was just outside and the Scouts were the Southern Nebraska Conference runners-up on May 6 in Milford. David City's top four players put together a total of 363 and were 14 shots back of Milford. The Eagles had all four of their top four inside the top 10 on a total of 349. David City was one shot better than Fillmore Central.
New Glarus, WIhngnews.com

Boys golf: Cambridge continues to rack up runner-up finishes

NEW GLARUS — For the fourth straight Capitol Conference meet to start the season, the Cambridge boys golf team earned a runner-up finish Tuesday, May 4, at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club. The Blue Jays totaled a team score of 175, while Lodi won the conference meet with a 171. Stone...
Onawa, IAStorm Lake Times

Ridge View girls earn runner-up finish in Western Valley meet

Katie Pickhinke and Rowan Jensen each won an individual event and one relay team was victorious to help Ridge View earn a runner-up finish in the Western Valley Conference girls track and field meet on Monday night in Onawa. KPWC was the team champion with 176 points. Ridge View scored 123.5. In the field events, Madison Stowater finished second in […]
Fayette County, ALmyjrpaper.com

Lady Aggies finish as area runners-up

HALEYVILLE - The Hamilton Lady Aggies started the Class 4A, Area 12 tournament with a solid 12-2 win over the Lady Tigers of Fayette County High School, but the momentum wasn’t enough to carry them to the area title as they fell to the Haleyville Lady Lions 8-4 in the championship game.
Tampa, FLhccfl.edu

Lady Hawks Tennis Finish Runner-Up in National Championship Tournament

(TAMPA, Fla.) – The Hillsborough Community College (HCC) Lady Hawks Tennis team earned the runner-up title at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Championship tournament on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona. This year marks HCC’s 10th top-five finish at the national level since 2002. “There is...
Sportschadronradio.com

Gordon-Rushville Boys Finish Runner-Up At C-9 District

The Gordon-Rushville boys produced four gold medals at Thursday’s C-9 district track meet in Sutherland. As a team, the Mustangs finished as runner-up behind Chase County. Individually, Aydon McDonald won the 300m hurdles and Elijah Jackson won the triple jump. The 4x400m and 4x800m relay teams also took first. McKinley...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Wildcats finish runner-up at home track meet

ALPENA– The Alpena High School track teams finished runner up at a home meet on Wednesday with Cadillac and Ogemaw Heights. Cadillac won the boys meet (89), followed by Alpena (40) and Ogemaw (37); Cadillac won the girls meet with 80.5 points, followed by Alpena (78) and Ogemaw (15.5) Top...
TennisDaily Times Leader

Oak Hill Academy boys tennis finishes runner up in state

The Oak Hill Raider boys tennis team was the runner up in the state for Class 3A. The members of the team are John Ross Craven, from left, Jack Easterling, Noah Brand, Kye Tate, Conner Freeman, and Brady Boyd. They are coached by Donna Tate. (Submitted photo)
College SportsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

ICC finishes runner-up in MACCC Tournament

No. 2 Itawamba Community College hosted the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference softball tournament last week. The Indians won the tournament in 2019 and were the defending champions with the tournament being cancelled last year. ICC, the MACCC regular season champion, drew Hinds in the opening round Wednesday. ICC...
Izard County, ARGuard Online

Regional Runner-Ups

The Izard County Cougars clinched their spot in the 1A state baseball tournament Thursday afternoon with an 8-2 win over the Hillcrest Eagles. The Cougars bested the Mammoth Spring Bears 13-0 Friday afternoon to advance to the regional finals. The Cougars claimed the runner up title after falling to the...
Omaha, NEGretna Guide & News

Crews wins trifecta, Titan girls finish runner-up

OMAHA — Five Sarpy area teams competed in the 2021 Omaha Metro Track & Field Championships at Omaha Burke High School May 4. For the girls, Papillion-LaVista South finished runner-up with 101 points and Papillion-La Vista placed fourth with 66 points. Bellevue West placed 11th with 18 points, Bellevue East finished 15th and Omaha Bryan notched 16th. “It was a […]
Golfledburyreporter.co.uk

David Lynn remains modest about finishing runner-up at 2012 US PGA Championship

Nine years on from the performance which made him the answer to countless pub quiz questions, David Lynn remains engagingly modest about finishing runner-up in the 2012 US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. And as the likes of that year’s champion Rory McIlroy prepare to tackle the South Carolina course...
Golfchadronradio.com

Hot Springs Girls Finish As BHC Runner-Up

Hot Springs captured runner-up honors individually and as a team at the Black Hills Conference golf meet in Spearfish on Tuesday. Allison Kennedy of Spearfish took down Jessi Schroeder of Hot Springs for solo honors with a round of 74. The two over par from Kennedy was 15-strokes better than Schroeder’s 89.
Easton, MAstonehillskyhawks.com

Women’s Track & Field Runners-Up at NE10 Outdoor Championships

Skyhawks take home 11 All-Conference honors, two titles (PHOTO BY: Brian Foley) Mason won the 1500-meter run, good for her third All-Conference honor as she also earned All-Conference honors with the 4x800-meter relay (PHOTO BY: Brian Foley) – The Stonehill College women's track & field team, ranked first in this...
Springfield, NEGretna Guide & News

Platteview girls finish runner-up, boys tie for third at conference meet

SPRINGFIELD — The Platteview track and field team competed in the first-ever Trailblazer Conference Invite May 4 at Platteview High School. The Trojans girls placed runner-up with 109.25 points to finish behind first-place Beatrice with 167.25 points. “I am incredibly proud of the girl’s performance from Conference,” Platteview girls coach Christina Elder said. “Runner-up and scoring over 100 points was […]
Swimming & SurfingGreat Bend Tribune

Panthers swimmers finish as WAC runner-up

INDIVIDUAL EVENTS (TOP 2 ALL-WAC) 200 freestyle relay—1—GC, 1:48.44 (SQ); 2—GB A, 1:50.79 (SQ) (Jerke, Somers, Snapp, Hall); GB B, 2:25.23 (Gilkison, Hernandez, Johns, Kruckenberg) 200 medley relay—1—GC, 2:08.18 (SC); 2–GB A, 2:10.94 (SC) (Huslig, Somers, Williams, Mermis); 4—GB B, 2:21.91 (Blessing, A. Gregg, M. Gregg, Cape); GB C, 2:53.66...