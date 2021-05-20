Razorbacks Advance to NCAA Championship, Finish Regional Runner-Up; Reeder Sets UA Records, Was Runner-Up
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – WEDNESDAY, MAY 19, 2021 – COMMUNICATIONS CONTACT: MIKE CAWOOD. KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. – — On the strength of a record-setting round by Tyson Reeder, Arkansas moved up one spot to finish runner-up at the 2021 NCAA Kingston Springs Regional and to earn a berth to the 2021 Men’s Golf NCAA Championships, held May 28- June 2 in Scottsdale, Ariz., at Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course.swark.today