Premier League

"It’s Been A Dream Come True!"– Man City Striker Reflects On His Astonishing Season

By Sam Puddephatt
CityXtra
 14 hours ago
The youngster has enjoyed a major breakthrough season; since scoring his first senior goal for Pep Guardiola back in September, the English talent has smashed the PL2 goalscoring record – hitting an immense 21 goals in just 23 games.

Delap has also enjoyed bursting into the first team training sessions at the Etihad Campus – regularly playing alongside the likes of Sergio Agüero and Kevin de Bruyne.

Speaking to The Manchester Evening News, Delap said; “It's been a dream come true. At the start, to make my Man City debut and then with the U23s we've come out as a team and won the league, smashed so many records - goals, wins, points. Overall, it is just astonishing.”

“I look back at my debut, such a great achievement. I probably got lucky with a few injuries, but it happens. I was so grateful I got the opportunity to show what I can do on that stage. To score tops it off. That makes me hungrier to do it even more."

Delap also credited the coaching of Enzo Maresca, the Manchester City U23’s boss, on helping him improve his playing style; "I wasn't running too much but just unnecessarily. It's better to press and run in the right way rather than wasting my energy so he's taught me that and to just stay in and around the goal,"

The advice from Enzo has clearly paid off, with the striker rounding off the PL2 season with a hat-trick in his final game.

